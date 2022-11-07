HARTFORD — Wheeler High's boys soccer season came to an end with a 2-0 loss to Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy in the first round of the Class S tournament Monday.
The Phoenix scored both goals in the the first half.
Wheeler held a 9-7 shots advantage. Goalkeeper Jonny Anderson made give saves for the Lions.
No. 8 HMTCA improved to 11-5 and will host Coventry on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the second round.
No. 25 Wheeler finished the season 6-9-2.
— Keith Kimberlin
