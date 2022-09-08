NORTH STONINGTON — Windham scored five second-half goals and defeated Wheeler High, 6-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Thursday.
It was the season opener for both teams.
"It's a learning process," Lions coach Joe Mendonca said. "We made some mistakes in the second half that hurt us."
Goalkeeper Ivriel Osborn made five saves for Wheeler, which next plays at Lyman Memorial on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
