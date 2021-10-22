UNCASVILLE — St. Bernard did all its scoring in the first half en route to a 3-0 win over Wheeler High in an ECC Division IV boys soccer game Friday.
The Saints (10-2-1, 7-0 Division IV) are responsible for both Wheeler (7-7, 5-2) losses in D-IV, both by 3-0 scores.
The Lions played better in the second half, coach Joe Mendonca said, and they finished with advantages in shots, 7-6, and corner kicks, 3-1.
"If the first half was like the second half we would've won," Mendonca said. "We came out and played and took it to them. ... It was just one of those days."
The Lions next host Plainfield on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.