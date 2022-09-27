STONINGTON — Woodstock Academy's Max Ferreira scored the game's only goal with four minutes left, lifting the Centaurs past Stonington High, 1-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Tuesday.
Stonington outshot the Centaurs, 8-3. Woodstock, an ECC Division I team, improved to 2-3-2.
"It was a great game between two very good teams," Stonington coach Mario Costa said in a text message.
Stonington (5-2) next travels to Killingly on Friday for a 3:45 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
