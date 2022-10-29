TIVERTON — Chariho High's Canyon Krom scored the game's only goal in the first half and the Chargers went on to shut out Tiverton, 1-0, to close the Division II boys soccer regular season on Saturday.
Krom's goal was assisted by Kody Poplaski.
Chariho had eight corner kicks to the Tigers' six. Chariho goalie Drew DeNoncour made seven saves, including several "good ones" in the second half, coach Les Ahern said.
It was the eighth straight victory for the Chariho (9-5-2, 9-3-2 Division II). Tiverton's record was unavailable. Chariho will next host Tiverton in a Division II playoff game sometime this week, Ahern said.
— Keith Kimberlin
