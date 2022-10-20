SMITHFIELD — Canyon Krom scored three goals and Chariho High earned its sixth straight win, defeating Smithfield, 5-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Thursday.
Chariho (7-5-2, 7-3-2 Division II) has won eight of its last nine games and allowed just two goals in its last six.
"We've started stringing together some possession," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "Several times in the game we had four or five one-touch passes. We let the ball do the quick work."
Chris Resinger and Ian Clark scored the remaining Chariho goals. Clark, Kody Poplaski, Chris Niziolek and Bennett Fontaine each had assists.
Smithfield is 2-9-2, 2-8-2. Chariho next travels to Tiverton for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
