Eric Korytkowski always had an inkling that he would be a high school coach some day.
His father, Gary, is the Westerly High golf coach and was previously an assistant boys soccer coach for many years.
"I just grew up watching my dad and others like Steve Sujecki (Westerly soccer coach), Neil Cobleigh (Wheeler basketball) and Angelo Luzzi (Westerly soccer). I was always around coaches who inspired me," said Korytkowski, a 2006 Westerly High graduate.
The inspiration appears to have paid off — Korytkowski has been named the National Federation of State High School Associations state coach of the year for boys soccer for the 2019-20 school year.
Korytkowski, 32, has been the soccer coach at North Smithfield since 2015. The Northmen have posted a record of 26-4-2 the past two seasons, finishing runner-up in the D-II tournament both years.
"It's a very humbling experience," said Korytkowski, who lives in Cumberland with his wife, Lindsey, and 19-month old son, Maximus"It's a win for North Smithfield and the program we've built there. I am also humbled to know this was not attached to winning championships. They could have given it to someone winning titles. They gave it to a program builder. Some thought went into it."
North Smithfield has an enrollment of less than 500 students, making it one of the smaller teams in Division II.
"We've been able to compete to a point we were ranked No. 11 in the state," Korytkowski said. "Obviously, some of success is about wins and losses. But my goal isn't always to get them to college and play a sport. I want to get them ready to be adults, help them become better human beings.
"When the kids come back three or four years later and tell much how much they learned when they were here, that's great."
Korytkowski said he has learned some things during his time as coach and has changed the way he does things.
"The first year of coaching I had that old-school mentality, my way or the highway. I learned pretty quickly that with kids now there has to be more give and take," Korytkowski said. "You have to be strict and lay down the law, but you also have to connect with kids on an individual level. You can't have that dictator style."
Korytkowski meets with the team's captains weekly, this season via Zoom, to listen to them about anything related to the team.
"Building that relationship is so important," Korytkowski said.
Players also help Korytkowski manage the team's Instagram and Facebook social media accounts.
"My first year coaching we had some players go on social media and talk about a team we were going to play. They came in and destroyed us. I completely outlawed social media," Korytkowski said. "But I later realized that is not realistic for the world we live in. Now they help me with the social media accounts we have. It's an asset you don't want to miss out on."
Playing time can sometimes be an issue with parents of high school athletes.
"I have been fortunate in North Smithfield. My parents are awesome and my AD has my back," Korytkowski said. "All of our practices are open to parents. We are out there to win games, and we are always putting the best players on the field. I would never put a player on the field who is not ready.
"I also encourage parents to talk with their child. I understand. Parents have invested a lot of time in their children."
What advice would Korytkowski give to a new coach?
"My biggest thing is have an open mind. I've changed my system pretty much every year I've coached. It's about being flexible and adapting to different situations," Korytkowski said. "Listen to your players."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.