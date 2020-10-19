WESTERLY — Cam Jakob's goal about halfway through the second half put Westerly High ahead for good and the Bulldogs topped Exeter-West Greenwich, 4-2, in a nonleague boys soccer match Monday night at Augeri Field.
Ben Luzzi had an assist on Jakob's goal with a cross.
"The cross was near the sideline, a perfect ball, and Cam was running, jumped and headed it in," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "Our second half was probably the best half we played all season."
The match was tied at 2-2 at the half.
Luke Gencarella scored a pair of goals and assisted on another for the Bulldogs. Max Bertsch also contributed a goal and an assist.
Westerly outshot the Scarlet Knights, 15-8. Joe Gervasini made four saves in goal.
Westerly (2-1-1) next hosts Prout on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
