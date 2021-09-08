WESTERLY — Cranston East took a two-goal lead in the second half and held on to beat Westerly High, 3-2, in the season-opening boys soccer game for both teams Wednesday.
The Bulldogs, who were missing seven players due to injury for the Division II game, cut their deficit to one with 15 minutes to play on a goal by freshman James Manfredi, but could get no closer.
"We were trying to press," Westerly coach Brian Williams said, "but with the injuries and the team getting tired because we have such a small roster, we kind of ran out of gas at the end."
Joe Flood finished with a goal and an assist for Westerly. Tyler Rafferty added an assist, and goalkeeper Jonathan Turano was credited with 13 saves.
Westerly was outshot, 16-6.
The Bulldogs next visit Stonington for a Piver Cup tournament game against the Bears on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
