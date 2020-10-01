NORTH STONINGTON — Griswold scored three goals in the second half and defeated Wheeler High, 5-1, in a boys soccer game Thursday.
Wheeler only trailed, 2-1, at halftime in the season-opener for both teams.
Matt Pierce scored the Wheeler goal with an assist from Keiran Boscoe.
Wheeler next hosts Plainfield on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
