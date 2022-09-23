WATERFORD — Stonington High's Jackson Gothie tapped in an assist from Landon Pelletier midway through the second half and the Bears went on to a 1-0 victory over Waterford in an ECC Division II boys soccer game Friday night.
Bears goalie Nick Canella made three saves to record the shutout, the team's third of the season.
Stonington (5-1, 3-0 Division II) finished with a 9-3 shots advantage over the Lancers (3-3, 1-1).
Stonington next hosts Woodstock Academy on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.