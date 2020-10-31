WESTERLY — Luke Gencarella had two goals and one assist and Westerly High topped Coventry, 3-1, in a Division II boys soccer game Saturday.
Gencarella, who's been playing through a back injury, assisted on Ryan Scanapieco's goal that gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 halftime lead before scoring both his goals in the second half.
"When he's healthy and clicking, he's our key," Westerly coach Brian Williams said.
The Bulldogs (4-3-1, 2-1-1 Division II) finished with advantages in shots, 12-7, and corner kicks, 3-2.
Coventry dropped to 0-4, 0-4.
They next play at Chariho on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.