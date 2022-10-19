PUTNAM — Owen Foberg scored early in the first half and the Wheeler High boys soccer team went on to defeat Putnam, 1-0, in an ECC Division IV game Wednesday.
Foberg scored on a cross by Matt Carroll a little more than three minutes into the contest.
"It was a nice buildup from the back," Lions coach Joe Mendonca said. "Matt served the ball into the box, and Owen came across and headed it into the back of the net from the 6-yard line."
The win qualified the Lions (6-5-2, 3-2-1 Division IV) for the state tournament.
Wheeler finished with advantages in shots, 10-6, and corner kicks, 2-1, over the Clippers (3-8-2, 2-3-2).
Wheeler next hosts St. Bernard on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.