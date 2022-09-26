WESTERLY — Joe Flood scored a pair of goals and Westerly High shut out Narragansett, 4-0, in a Division II boys soccer game on Monday night at Augeri Field.
Westerly led 1-0 at the half on a goal by Tom Serluca that was assisted by Robbie Wade just six minutes into the game.
Flood scored both of his goals in the second half. Jovany Santos finished with a goal and an assist, and Andrew Albamonti and Jacob Arruda both had assists.
"Our possession was better than usual and we played with the right intensity," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "We scored early and got some confidence. Narragansett is a good team. It was a good win."
Narragansett fell to 4-2, 4-2 Division II. Westerly (4-2-1, 2-2-1) next hosts Hope on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
