CRANSTON — Joe Flood scored with 15 seconds remaining as Westerly High tied Cranston West, 1-1, in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night.
"Joe took a shot from a tight angle, it hit the goalie and went in," Westerly coach Brian Williams said.
Cranston West (8-2-1, 8-2-1 Division II) scored its goal in the first half.
Williams said Westerly had numerous chances in the game. The Bulldogs hit the post once and had a number of close shots that went wide, he said.
The Bulldogs are 5-4-4, 3-4-3 and need five points in their three remaining games to reach the postseason. They next travel to Pilgrim on Thursday for a 5 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
