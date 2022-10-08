WEST WARWICK — Westerly High's Joe Flood and Jovany Santos combined for a pair of goals as Westerly High beat West Warwick, 3-1, in a Division II boys soccer game Friday.
In the second half, Santos assisted on a goal by Flood and Flood returned the favor.
"On the Flood goal we put together 15 passes and played the ball to Flood's foot where he made a touch and played it to the top corner," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "It was one of our best goals of the season."
Tom O'Keefe scored Westerly's first-half goal. Westerly goalie Jonathan Turano made five saves.
West Warwick dropped to 1-6-2, 1-6-1 Division II. Westerly (5-3-2, 3-3-2) next hosts North Smithfield on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Northmen are atop the division at 8-0-1 and coached by former Westerly goalie Eric Korytkowski.
Williams and Korytkowski were teammates during their plays days at Westerly.
— Keith Kimberlin
