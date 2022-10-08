NORTH STONINGTON — Plainfield scored the game's only goal in the first seven minutes and defeated Wheeler High, 1-0, in an ECC Division IV boys soccer game Saturday.
Plainfield finished with six shots on goal; Wheeler had four. Wheeler goalie Jonny Anderson made four saves.
The Panthers improved to 3-6, 2-2 ECC Division IV. The Lions (4-5-2, 1-2-1) next host Tourtellotte on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
