STONINGTON — Stonington High scored five times in the first half and went on to defeat Windham, 8-0, in an ECC out-of-division boys soccer game Wednesday at Palmer Field.
The Bears (8-1, ranked fifth in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S state poll) extended their winning streak to eight in a row since a season-opening loss to top-ranked Ledyard.
Sam Montalto had three goals and one assist for Stonington, while Will Sawin had two goals and one assist.
Billy deCastro added a goal and an assist, Dom Morrone and Anders Dahl each scored once, and Drew Johnson, Wynn Hammond, Nate Huynh and Jackson Gothie had one assist apiece.
The Bears finished with decided advantages in shots, 14-1, and corner kicks, 3-0, over the Whippets (1-8).
Stonington next hosts Old Lyme on Saturday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
