STONINGTON — Stonington High scored all nine of its goals in the first half in a 9-1 rout of Old Lyme in a nonleague boys soccer game Saturday night at Palmer Field.
The Bears (9-1, ranked fifth in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Class M/S state poll) have won nine straight since opening the season with a loss to No. 1 Ledyard.
Sam Montalto had three goals and two assists, and Will Sawin had two goals and two assists to lead the Bears, who outshot the Wildcats, 15-5, and had a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.
John Cannella, Wynn Hammond and Jesse Pacheco each added one goal and one assist, and Billy deCastro and Ryan Orr had one assist apiece.
Old Lyme (2-8) has lost four in a row. Its goal came on a first-half penalty kick.
Stonington next hosts NFA on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
