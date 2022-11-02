LEDYARD — After playing to a scoreless tie in the regular season and failing to score in the first 62 minutes of the ECC Division I boys soccer title game, Stonington High and East Lyme appeared headed for penalty kicks to decide the championship.
Ultimately it was PKs, a PK rather, that gave East Lyme a 1-0 victory over the defending champion Bears.
With just over 18 minutes left in the second half, East Lyme's Robert Stoddard struck down the right side two yards ahead of any Bear defender and coiled for a 1 v. 1 kick. Stonington back Oliver Cooke made a sliding tackle from behind to deflect the shot out of bounds.
Stonington's sideline thought it was a clean tackle, but Cooke was called for a foul in the scoring area, setting up a Viking penalty kick. East Lyme's Reid Dowling looked right and sent a lefty shot past Bear keeper Brandon Tavares for a 1-0 lead that stood.
"From our angle, I'll have to look at the video, it looked like he got ball, first then man," Stonington coach Mario Costa said. "We thought it was a very good tackle, but not everyone felt that way.
"That's a tough way to lose on a penalty kick, especially with two teams, evenly matched and very intense."
Both squads entered with 11-3-3 records in an ECC season where there were no powerhouses as was the case last season with Class M champ Stonington and a high-scoring Ledyard squad.
Stonington lost 12 seniors from perhaps its best team ever plus its head coach, Paul deCastro, to retirement. But this was anything but a rebuilding season for the Bears.
"A lot of people counted us out after last year," Stonington's Ryan Turner said. "Nobody expected us to get back to this game. It's unfortunate the way things turned out but we have another trophy to play for (in the states)."
The Bears rolled into the final thanks largely to the goal-scoring of freshman striker Sal Alessio (16 goals). The Vikings blanketed the talented ninth grader, limiting his touches and holding him without a quality scoring chance.
The Bears didn't create many dangerous bids offensively but stayed in the game thanks to a couple of leaping and diving saves by Tavares.
Turner took a feed from Alessio in the first half but couldn't pull the trigger from 10 yards out. A couple of Stonington corner kicks did not reach Bear feet or heads or were snatched by Viking goalie Conner Piper.
Tavares (eight saves) turned in a handful of acrobatic saves but East Lyme did not pressure the Bears tremendously in a one-sided manner. Each team produced nine shots on goal.
"There was no real threat from them shooting wise," Costa said. "There were a lack of opportunities for both teams Their two center backs did a good job on Alessio, who has done so much for us this year."
East Lyme milked the clock after the penalty kick, putting four in the midfield and four in the back. If the PK call was not called, one could wonder if each team would play all night without a tally.
According to Stoddard, there was no doubt the right call was made.
"I was getting ready to shoot, and got clipped from behind," Stoddard said. "He got my leg first and didn't really connect with the ball."
Stonington was bidding for its fifth ECC title since 2016.
East Lyme and the Bears have battled back and forth at times for ECC supremacy for a good four decades.
"It's always a close game and a good rivalry," East Lyme longtime coach Paul Christensen said. "When we were winning big in the '80s and '90s, they'd be right there with us.
"They've been dominant in the last five years or so, but even last year when they were way up and we were rebuilding, we led them 1-0 at halftime before they killed us in the second half. They have a nice, little team this year."
Stonington will next play in the Class M tournament. Pairings will be released this week.
