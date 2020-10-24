WESTERLY — Undefeated East Greenwich scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes into the second half and held off Westerly High for a 2-1 Division II boys soccer win Saturday night.
The Avengers improved to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in Division II.
Ryan Scanapieco scored the game's first goal at the 10-minute mark on a corner kick, but East Greenwich responded with a goal on a penalty kick to make it 1-1 at halftime.
East Greenwich finished with advantages in shots, 8-4, and corner kicks, 3-2. Westerly goalie Jack Healy made six saves.
The Bulldogs (3-2-1, 1-1-1) next play at Narragansett on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
