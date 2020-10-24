STONINGTON — Elias Dahl and Sam Montalto scored two goals each as Stonington High turned back Waterford, 4-1, in a boys soccer match Saturday night.
Stonington led 2-0 at the half, but Waterford (4-3) converted a penalty kick to make it 2-1.
Dahl then scored to give the Bears a two-goal lead. Cole DeVoe made a long throw-in and Billy deCastro flicked it forward. Dahl was able to finish for the goal.
Montalto scored on a penalty kick later in the half. Montalto scored Stonington's first goal of the game. Ethan Allen-Fernandez was credited with the assist.
Dahl scored the second goal, heading in a Will Sawin cross.
"It was one of our better performances. It was good to see Elias scoring," deCastro said. "Will Sawin was sharp on the ball, and our defenders did a really nice job."
Stonington (7-1) finished with 11 shots, and the Lancers had one. Brandon Tavares and Phoenix Glaza split time in goal for the Bears.
Stonington next travels to Lyman Memorial on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
