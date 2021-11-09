COVENTRY, Conn. — Coventry scored three goals in the second half and topped Wheeler High, 4-1, in the first round of the Class S boys soccer tournament Tuesday.
Wheeler's Jonny Anderson had tied the game, 1-1, at the 21:42 mark of the first half, scoring off an assist from Matt Pierce.
But the 11th-seeded Patriots took control in the second half.
"They were a fast team. They were very direct and we had a tough time dealing with them," Wheeler coach Joe Mendonca said. "For the season, we had a good year. I'm looking forward to next year after we had a lot of young kids playing this year."
Three Wheeler players returned on Tuesday after not practicing for the past 10 days, Mendonca said.
No. 22 Wheeler finished the season 8-9. Eleventh-seeded Coventry (12-5) next travels to No. 6 Somers on Thursday for a second-round game at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
