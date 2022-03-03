STONINGTON — Mario Costa is the new boys soccer coach at Stonington High.
Costa's appointment was announced in an email by Stonington athletic director Bryan Morrone Thursday afternoon.
Costa has served as an assistant coach with the team for the past five seasons. He replaces Paul deCastro, who retired after the fall season when the Bears won their second Class M title during his time as coach.
Costa, a 2009 Stonington graduate, was an All-New England player for the Bears. He later played at Southern Connecticut where he was All-Conference three times and helped the team to three NCAA tournament appearances.
Costa was the girls varsity coach at Fitch before coming to Stonington. He has also coached with the South East Soccer Club and the Stonington Soccer Club.
— Keith Kimberlin
