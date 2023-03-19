WESTERLY — Westerly High junior Tom O'Keefe did a lot of good things for the boys soccer team last fall.
But what impressed coach Brian Williams as much as anything was his ability to do them consistently throughout a game.
"The biggest thing for him is he can play the entire 80 minutes. He's very fit and he can keep running," Williams said. "His first touch is very good and he's not afraid to get the ball anywhere on the field."
O'Keefe, a center midfielder, also contributed in other ways for the Bulldogs.
"He was pretty much the player that kept us maintaining possession of the ball," Williams said. "He also had the ability to score from distance and control the ball with his dribbling skills."
O'Keefe was named to the 11-player All-Division II team. O'Keefe was also one of 22 players named first-team Division II.
Seniors Liam Cody and Jonathan Turano were named to the Division II second team.
Cody played center back for Westerly.
"He was basically our enforcer," Williams said. "He was the leader in the back. He was very vocal."
Turano was the team's goalie.
"He's good with his hands and good with his feet. He would have been able to play in the field if we didn't need him at goalie," Williams said. "He made three saves on penalty kicks when we won the Piver Cup."
Senior Dominick Lombard was an all-academic selection.
Westerly finished 8-6-4, losing to top-seeded North Smithfield in the Division II quarterfinals. Westerly won a home game in the preliminary round against Pilgrim.
"My goal was to get a home playoff game, which we did," Williams said. "We had some games that we should have won and that would have kept us out of the situation of playing the top seed on the road in the quarterfinals.
"We also battled some injuries. Lombard and [starting defender] James Manfredi got hurt."
