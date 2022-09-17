BURRILLVILLE — Westerly High's Liam Cody scored with less than three minutes remaining as the Bulldogs tied Burrillville, 2-2, in a Division II boys soccer game Friday.
Jovany Santos started the play with a corner kick. The header off that corner was blocked, but Cody scored from close range on the rebound to make it 2-2.
Joe Flood scored the Bulldogs' other goal in the first half.
Westerly (2-1-1, 1-1-1 Division II) finished with 16 shots, and goalie Jonathan Turano made four saves.
Burrillville is 0-1-2, 0-1-2.
— Keith Kimberlin
