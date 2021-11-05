SMITHFIELD — Chariho High scored both its goals in the first half and shut out Smithfield, 2-0, on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Division II boys soccer tournament.
Jason Nilsson put the Chargers on the board with a penalty kick in the 27th minute. Five minutes later, Nate Allen headed in a cross from Brendan Allamby, and that was more than enough for Chariho — thanks to its defense.
"The defense was tight," said Chargers coach Les Ahern, who praised defensive midfielder Allen and sweeper Corey Rainey specifically. "We held them to two opportunities and it paid off for us."
Goalkeeper Drew DeNoncour stopped both shots to record the shutout.
Fifth-seeded Chariho (11-4-3) finished with just a 3-2 edge in shots over the No. 4 Sentinels (10-4-2). Both teams had two corner kicks. Ahern said the game was largely played between the 18-yard goal boxes.
"I wish I had a dollar for every throw-in," he said. "I'd invest it in the market. ... I'm just glad we came out the victor."
Chariho, which has won eight straight games and is unbeaten over its last 10 (9-0-1), will face the winner of Friday's Coventry-Lincoln game in the semifinals at a date and time to be determined.
— Ken Sorensen
