WARWICK — The Chariho High boys soccer team scored all three of its goals in the first half Wednesday and beat Pilgrim, 3-1, in a Division II game, the Chargers' third straight win.
Chariho coach Les Ahern said the contest was played in the rain on a practice field at Pilgrim and was stopped with about 5 minutes left due to darkness.
"It was muddy, it was wet and it was slippery," he said. "It was a mess, but we'll take a 3-1 win on the road."
Chris Niziolek scored twice for Chariho (4-5-2, 4-3-2 Division II), one on an assist from Jack Grissom and the other on a penalty kick. Kody Poplaski added a goal on a direct kick.
Goalie Drew DeNoncour made two saves as the Chargers outshot the Patriots (3-4, 3-4), 5-2, and had a 3-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Chariho next hosts East Greenwich on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
