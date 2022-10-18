PAWTUCKET — Ian Clark scored a pair of goals and Chariho High earned its fifth straight Division II boys soccer win, defeating winless Shea, 5-1, Tuesday.
Kody Poplaski contributed a goal and an assist for the Chargers. Mason Fortin and Chris Niziolek each scored a goal, and Liam Currier had an assist.
Chariho finished with 15 shots and six corner kicks.
Shea is 0-10, 0-10 Division II. Chariho (6-5-2, 6-3-2) next hosts Smithfield on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
