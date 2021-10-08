WARWICK — Chariho High scored three first-half goals on its way to a 5-1 Division II boys soccer victory over Pilgrim on Friday.
Chris Niziolek finished with two goals, and Brendan Allamby had three assists for the Chargers (5-4-2, 4-3-2 Division II).
Jason Nilsson added one goal and one assist, Dylan Blackburn and Corey Rainey each scored once, and Seth Dube had one assist.
"We started building, crossing and finishing," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "We're starting to come together."
The Chargers led 3-0 at halftime. They finished with advantages in shots, 9-5, and corner kicks, 4-2, over the Patriots (3-2-3, 3-2-3).
Chariho next hosts St. Raphael on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
