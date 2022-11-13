CRANSTON — When Chariho High was awarded a penalty kick early in the second half Sunday afternoon, the players on the team turned to one of their backs to strike the ball: Ethan Knowles.
No pressure, right? It being the Division II championship game and all.
Knowles responded by sending the kick into the right corner of the net with 3:13 elapsed in the half, and it proved to be the difference as the Chargers held off Coventry, 2-1, at Cranston Stadium to win their second consecutive D-II boys soccer title.
Knowles, a senior center back, has played midfield and even striker for the Chargers this season, but said he was still surprised when his teammates called on him.
"I was shocked. Our coach has a policy: Whoever gets fouled is taking the PK," Knowles said. "But everyone turned to me and I had to step up in the moment.
"I'm not going to lie, I was a little scared. But going up there I knew I could nail it."
Knowles' younger brother, junior Brandon Knowles, was taken down in the 18-yard box from behind to draw the penalty kick.
Chariho coach Les Ahern said he usually makes the decision, but not Sunday.
"Today was the kids' day so the younger Knowles decided he wanted his older brother to take the kick," Ahern said. "I don't know the reason why. I let them sort that out."
In the final five minutes of the game, the second-seeded Oakers put a tremendous amount of pressure on the Chargers and nearly tied the game several times. Knowles, Will Edmunds and Liam Currier were able to clear a number of those chances by heading the ball away.
But on two occasions late in the contest, it appeared the Oakers would get the equalizer.
With about 3½ minutes remaining, Coventry's Jacob Dounetos took a direct kick from 22 yards out in the middle of the field. He drove the ball over the Chariho wall and it looked like it might find the back of the net in the top left corner.
But Brandon Knowles went high to head the ball over the end line from his spot on the left post.
"I was really just trying to get the ball away. I just stayed on that post and cleared the ball. My main job is to get that ball out of there," he said. "It was coming right at me. I was just really happy we were able to stay composed on defense and get the ball out of there."
But the Oakers (13-2-2) were not done applying the pressure.
With about 30 seconds remaining, Nathaniel Kelling gained control at the left corner of the 6-yard box. He let loose a rocket that Chariho goalie Drew DeNoncour, the MVP of the Division II tournament, saved with his body as the ball went high in the air.
"I saw him coming up. My players had been stepping up to make big plays all game and I had to do it, too," DeNoncour said. "That is all I cared about, just making that big play at the end of the game."
Earlier in the contest, Kelling, who possesses the ability to strike the ball with power, had tied the game with a strong shot from 12 yards out on the right side. He had almost no angle to work with.
"It was the best shot I've seen all season, no doubt in my mind. I didn't think that ball had a chance of going on net," DeNoncour said.
No. 4 Chariho (12-5-2) scored the first goal of the game with 17:41 left in the first half. Canyon Krom had possession near the far sideline at about the 7-yard line. He was able to use his ball skills to cause a Coventry defender to lose his balance. He then chipped the ball to the middle of the field where Chris Niziolek volleyed it home.
The Knowles brothers and Kody Poplaski were named to the all-tournament team.
Chariho started the season 1-5-2 after a 1-0 loss to North Smithfield on Sept. 28. At that point, qualifying for the playoffs seemed improbable.
"We came out really sloppy at the beginning of the season. Tryouts and practices before the season were not energetic at all. We were just going through the motions," Ethan Knowles said.
Even though the Chargers lost to North Smithfield, it was a solid performance against the top team in the league. And they didn't lose again, rolling off 11 straight victories with seven shutouts and culminating with a second straight title.
"We knew we could compete with anybody in the league after that North Smithfield game," Brandon Knowles said. "We started practicing harder and focusing better. Everything just turned around for us."
DeNoncour also thought the North Smithfield game was a turning point.
"It was just a mindset change. We realized we might not be the team we were last year, but maybe we really needed to start focusing on the process of getting back to it," DeNoncour said. "We all became best friends, hanging out together. That is what got us here."
Ahern agreed the team started to trust one another.
"We started getting better when we started believing in each other, when the kid up front was helping the kid in the back and the kid on the left and the right, and everybody could count on everybody," Ahern said. "They started getting along and we started clicking."
