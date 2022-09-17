WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chris Niziolek and Kody Poplaski scored two goals each as Chariho High earned its first win of the season, defeating Hope, 7-0, in a Division II boys soccer game on Friday.
Liam Currier, Travis Plante-Mullen and Ian Clark also scored for the Chargers.
"We finally pulled it together. We had 10 shots on net and we got several of them to stick in there," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "We had a lot of corners, a lot of possession and a lot of opportunity."
Brandon Knowles finished with three assists and Chris Resinger had a pair. Ethan Knowles and Mason Fortin also had assists.
Hope dropped to 0-3, 0-3 Division II.
— Keith Kimberlin
