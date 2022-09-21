COVENTRY — Coventry walked away from Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Chariho feeling as though it should have won the Division II boys soccer game.
The Chargers were happy to simply come away with a point.
In a low-scoring affair played in soggy conditions at Coventry High, the defending D-II champion Chargers netted their first and only goal of the game in the 79th minute on a penalty kick by Kody Poplaski.
“I kind of just took it in the box, drew a foul and took the PK,” the sophomore left wing said of his game-tying kick, which helped make up for an otherwise frustrating day for the team from an offensive standpoint.
“We didn’t get many chances. They had a few fast backs, but I think once we capitalized in the end, we really picked it up,” Poplaski commented.
“We’re not happy going home with one point, but it’s better than going home with zero.”
Chariho improved to 1-4-1 overall, 1-2-1 in the league with the tie, and coach Les Ahern credited the Oakers for proving to be a difficult opponent.
“They’re a talented club. I think they’re sitting in first [place] and I can see why,” he said.
The Chargers failed to come through in the opening half, which ultimately came back to haunt them.
“We missed a few opportunities we should have had early,” Ahern said. “We dominated possession in the first half, but we just couldn’t execute.”
Still, a tie was better than a loss.
“It is what it is. One point on the road is good,” Ahern added.
For Coventry (2-0-2, 2-0-2), which took a 1-0 lead in the 44th minute on a goal by junior Evan Aziz, assisted by Sebastian Canarte, the chance to put the game on ice came late in the second half, but an unsuccessful PK — stopped on a diving save by Chargers goalie Drew DeNoncour — kept the score 1-0.
“A lot of the problem was that we failed to put that second goal in and put the game away," Oakers coach Jamie Cotnoir said. "We should have put the game away when we had the chance, instead of leaving it up to that.”
Chariho next travels to West Warwick on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. game.
