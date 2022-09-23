WEST WARWICK — Chariho High scored the final two goals of the game in the last 5 minutes to force a 3-3 tie with West Warwick in a Division II boys soccer matchup Friday night.
Ethan Knowles took a punt from goalie Drew DeNoncour and finished in the penalty area with 5 minutes to go to make it 3-2. Kody Poplaski followed by converting a cross from Logan DeGiacomo with under 2 minutes left to tie it.
"We put a lot of pressure on them," Chargers coach Les Ahern said. "Their goalie [Daniel Alvarez] was outstanding. I give him kudos. ... On one play he had three saves on one ball."
Chariho (2-4-1, 2-2-1 Division II) trailed 2-0 at halftime.
Knowles finished with two goals. Poplaski added an assist to go with his goal. DeNoncour made eight saves for the Chargers, who had advantages in shots, 16-11, and corner kicks, 7-5.
West Warwick dropped to 0-4-1, 0-4.
Chariho next hosts North Smithfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
