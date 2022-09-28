WOOD RIVER JCT. — North Smithfield's Josh Neves scored with 8:52 remaining in the second half to lift the Northmen over Chariho, 1-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Wednesday night.
North Smithfield (5-1-1, 5-0-1 Division II) is one of two remaining unbeaten teams in league play. Coventry (4-0-2, 4-0-2) is the other.
"There was a lot of physical play," Chariho coach Les Ahern said, adding that there were three yellow cards in the contest. "It was back and forth, and every ball was a battle."
The Chargers (2-5-1, 2-3-1) finished with advantages in shots, 5-4, and corner kicks, 6-2, despite being hamstrung by injuries and illness.
"We had our opportunities," Ahern said.
Jack McCalling, subbing for an ill Drew DeNoncour in Chariho's goal, made three saves.
The Chargers next host Cranston East on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
