WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High celebrated Senior Night with a convincing 7-0 win over Burrillville in a Division II boys soccer game Friday night.
Ian Clark and Chris Niziolek each scored two goals, and Ethan Knowles had one goal and one assist. Mason Fortin and Liam Currier added single goals, Logan DeGiacomo had two assists, and Will Edmunds and Drew DeNoncour had one assist apiece. All eight players to record a goal and/or assist are seniors.
Chariho finished with a deciding advantage in shots, 31-5, and had eight corner kicks to five for the Broncos (5-7-2, 5-7-2 Division II).
"The kids played really well," coach Les Ahern said. "They've started believing in themselves. They're passing really well and it was just a good team effort. We started moving the ball too fast for them. We're really starting to come together."
The Chargers (8-5-2, 8-3-2) have won seven straight games.
They next play at Tiverton on Saturday at 6 p.m. It is the regular-season finale for both teams.
— Ken Sorensen
