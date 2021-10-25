WOOD RIVER JCT. — Chariho High continued its winnings ways Monday night despite some Senior Night sluggishness, coasting past winless Mt. Pleasant, 6-1, in a Division II boys soccer game.
The Chargers and Kilties were locked in a 1-1 tie at halftime. After the break, the Chargers scored five consecutive goals to extend their winning streak to six games. They are unbeaten (7-0-1) over their last eight.
"Well, it was Senior Night and we were thinking about the cake and the party. We didn't play possession at all," coach Les Ahern said. "At halftime we told them how good they were [when the possessed the ball], and that's how the goals came.
"We were just taking the game too lackadaisically. You just can't do that."
Chris Niziolek scored twice for Chariho (9-4-3, 8-3-3 Division II). Jason Nilsson, Ethan Knowles, Brendan Allamby and Nate Allen each finished with one goal and one assist, and Alex Lambert and Brandon Knowles chipped in one assist apiece.
Chariho outshot Mt. Pleasant, 17-3, and had seven corner kicks to two for the Kilties (0-12-1).
Chariho next hosts West Warwick on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
