CRANSTON — Chris Niziolek assisted on all four goals as Chariho High shut out Cranston West, 4-0, in a Division II boys soccer game Monday.
It has been at least 19 years since a Chariho player had four assists in a game. It was only the second loss of the season for Cranston West (5-2, 5-2 Division II).
Kody Poplaski, Ian Clark, Jakob Bennett and Canyon Krom each scored a goal for the Chargers. Poplaski, a sophomore, leads the team with seven goals this season.
"We possessed the ball. The last two games we've stressed possession and it has paid off," Chariho coach Les Ahern said. "We moved Ethan Knowles to center back. And he is back there with Will [Edmunds], Bennett [Fontaine] and Jakob [Bennett]. They locked it down."
Chariho goalie Drew DeNoncour made six saves.
Chariho (3-5-2, 3-3-2) next travels to Pilgrim on Wednesday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
