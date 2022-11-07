NORTH SMITHFIELD — Chariho High goalie Drew DeNoncour made three saves in the penalty kick shootout as the Chargers turned back North Smithfield in the Division II boys soccer semifinals on Monday night.
Chariho and North Smithfield were tied 0-0 after regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods. Chariho won PK shootout, 3-0.
The victory moved the fourth-seeded Chargers, the defending Division II champions, to the title game for the second straight season. They will take on No 2. Coventry on Sunday at Cranston Stadium at 2:30 p.m. Coventry topped East Greenwich, 2-0, in Monday's other semifinal.
North Smithfield went first in the penalty kick shootout, and DeNoncourt made a save.
"It was upper left and he had to go high to save it. It was a great save," Ahern said.
Ian Clark then converted for Chariho. DeNoncour made another save on North Smithfield's second PK. Brandon Knowles scored for Chariho to give the Chargers a 2-0 advantage.
DeNoncour then went to his right side for his third save, and Kody Poplaski converted to end the game. Five players from each team are eligible to shoot in a penalty kick shootout until one team builds an insurmountable lead.
"Drew was on his A game. He was focused and it was a wonderful thing," Ahern said.
Chariho (11-5-2) beat North Smithfield, 2-1, in double overtime last season for the Division II championship. Last season, Chariho tied North Smithfield, 2-2, on Oct. 5 and then won the final 10 games of the season to capture the title.
This season, Chariho was 1-5-2 after losing to North Smithfield on Sept. 28. Since then, the Chargers have won 10 straight with seven shutouts.
Ahern said defender Ethan Knowles played well for the Chargers.
"He's got the whole package. He's got the speed and he can close down players. He could match up with what they brought," Ahern said.
Ahern said Will Edmonds and Liam Currier played well in the back.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.