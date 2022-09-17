THOMPSON, Conn. — Matt Carroll scored a pair of goals as Wheeler High earned its first win of the season defeating Tourtellotte, 3-0, in an ECC Division IV boys soccer game on Friday.
Keiran Boscoe scored the remaining Wheeler goal. Brody Pappas and Drew Deary has assists.
Tourtellotte dropped to 1-2-1, 1-0-1 ECC Division IV. Wheeler is 1-2, 1-0.
— Keith Kimberlin
