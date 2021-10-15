WARWICK — Joe Flood scored twice and Westerly High played Toll Gate to a 2-2 tie in a Division II boys soccer game Friday night.
For the Bulldogs (3-8-3, 3-6-3 Division II), it was their third tie in the last four games.
Westerly trailed 2-1 at the half, but Flood tied it with 24 minutes left in the game. Tyler Rafferty had an assist on one of Flood's goals.
Westerly had numerous opportunities in the final 10 minutes against the Titans (2-6-2, 2-6-2), but could not convert, coach Brian Williams said.
Jon Turano made six saves for Westerly.
Westerly next hosts West Warwick on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.