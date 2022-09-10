STONINGTON — Westerly High overcame a two-goal deficit at the half and topped Fitch, 3-2, in the opening round of the boys portion of the Piver Cup soccer tournament on Saturday.
Andrew Albamonti scored the game-winner, knocking home a rebound from from about 12 yards out in the final five minutes.
"Tom Serluca made a perfect cross on the ground, and Max Celico drilled it from about 10 yards out. It bounced off the keeper and Andrew chipped it in," Bulldogs coach Brian Williams said. "We changed our shape with about 10 minutes left and we started getting more attack."
Fitch (0-1) took a 2-0 lead at the half.
Westerly's Matt Morrone scored with about 20 minutes left on an assist from Brady Smith. Serluca scored his third goal of the season with 10 minutes remaining on an assist from Dan Intrieri.
Westerly did not play four starters in the game and made more use of its reserves than it normally would. The game counts for playoff qualification for Connecticut teams but does not for Rhode Island teams.
Westerly has two league games this week, including one on Friday, before facing Stonington in the title game on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Stonington beat Chariho, 4-1, in the other first-round game.
Westerly next travels to Smithfield on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
