WESTERLY — Westerly High and Pilgrim played to a 1-1 tie in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night.
Westerly took the lead about 16 minutes into the first half on a Tom O'Keefe goal. O'Keefe headed a ball after a corner kick that ricocheted off the Pilgrim goalie. He then scored on the rebound.
The Patriots (2-1-3, 2-1-3 Division II) tied the game in the second half, scoring with about 20 minutes remaining.
Pilgrim finished with 15 shots, and Westerly keeper Jon Turano had another big game with 14 saves.
Westerly (3-7-1, 3-5-1) next travels to St. Raphael on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.