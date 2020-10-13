COVENTRY — Luke Gencarella and Jacob Gaccione each scored unassisted goals as Westerly High won its season-opening boys soccer game, 2-1, over Coventry on Saturday.
After the first half ended 1-1, Gaccione scored 10 minutes into the second half and the Bulldogs held on from there to win the Division II contest.
Westerly finished with a 12-4 shots-on-goal advantage and got three saves from goalie Jack Healy.
The Bulldogs next host Narragansett on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
