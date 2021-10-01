NORTH SMITHFIELD — North Smithfield scored the game's lone goal with 28 minutes remaining in regulation to defeat Westerly High, 1-0, in a Division II boy soccer matchup Friday.
Bulldogs goalie John Turano made "a couple of great saves" late in the second half to keep things close, Westerly coach Brian Williams said. But one goal was enough for the Northmen (5-1, 5-1 Division II).
"He's been our best player," Williams said of Turano, a junior.
The Bulldogs (3-7, 3-5) were outshot, 9-3, and had zero corner kicks to four for North Smithfield.
Westerly next hosts Pilgrim on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
