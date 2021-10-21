WESTERLY — West Warwick scored two goals in the second half to overtake Westerly and went on to beat the Bulldogs, 3-2, on Wednesday in a Division II boys soccer game.
Westerly had taken a 2-1 lead on the second of Joe Flood's two goals with 31 minutes left in the game. But two minutes later, the Wizards (5-5-3, 5-5-3 Division II) tied it, and about four minutes after that, they scored again to take the lead for good.
"It was a tough one," Bulldogs coach Brian Williams said.
Westerly (3-9-3, 3-7-3) finished with a 10-7 advantage in shots and had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
Brady Smith assisted on both Flood goals for Westerly, which next hosts Chariho on Saturday at 11 a.m.
— Ken Sorensen
