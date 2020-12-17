WESTERLY — Westerly High put together its most successful boys soccer in six years and it showed when it came time for postseason awards.
Six Bulldogs earned All-Division II honors and three were named to the first team.
Westerly finished 6-5-1 in a season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic. The Bulldogs reached the D-II semifinals, where they lost to unbeaten East Greenwich, 2-0, on the road. Westerly only trailed 1-0 until the final five minutes. EG went on to win the division title.
It was the first time Westerly had reached the semifinals since 2014, when it lost to Classical.
Westerly senior Luke Gencarella, meanwhile, achieved something a Bulldogs player hadn't accomplished in some time. His 15 goals marked the first time since 2015 a Westerly player had 10 or more in a season. Austin DeGiacomo scored 15 in 2015.
Gencarella, a forward, was named first-team All-Division II.
"If we got him the ball, we knew we had an opportunity to score," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "He's got good speed and a good touch on the ball. When he's comfortable, he can score. Sometimes we would only have two or three shots and he would score on two of those.
"He understands the game and he knows how and when to make runs."
Gencarella finished his career with 29 goals and eight assists.
"He was pretty much not a soccer player until his sophomore year. We convinced him to play year-round, and he made a huge transformation," Williams said. "He was a good leader on the team, too."
Gencarella was joined on the first team by fellow seniors Sam Elliott and Cam Jakob.
Elliott played the key center-back position.
"Sam and Adam [Gilman] kept us organized in the back," Williams said. "[Sam is] 6-foot-1, strong and fast. He was our leader in the back. He can kick the ball about 65 yards, so he was able to clear a lot of the balls. He was also able to take on players as a defender."
Jakob played center midfield for Westerly.
"He's kind of an unsung hero," Williams said. "He works so hard. If we intercepted a ball and were on a break, he would be up the field. But if we lost it, he would be the first one to sprint back. He can win balls and make passes.
"He never took a break. He must have run 5 miles a game. He works so hard that he would get better and better as the season progressed as his conditioning would continue to improve. He had a tremendous work ethic."
Gilman, a senior who earned second-team honors, played the center-back spot with Elliott.
"He was a vocal leader on the team. He would put his body on the line to stop a goal. He was a three-year starter in the back," Williams said. "He got hurt against Cranston West [in the Division II quarterfinals] and tried to play in the semis, but couldn't. That hurt us."
Jack Healy, the team's senior goalie, was also second team.
"He came up countless times to have that great save. He would make a save point blank, have it bounce off, get up and make another save," Williams said. "He worked so hard. The other kids saw his commitment."
Healy was All-State All-Academic and All-Division All-Academic.
Senior Max Bertsch, who played midfield, received third-team honors.
"He could run a 5-minute mile with a mask on," Williams said. "He has good size, good ball skill and good speed. He can make runs on the outside and cross the ball."
Westerly also received the sportsmanship award for the division in voting by the league's coaches.
"We talk about it every day," Williams said. "If the ref makes a call, you are not going to change their minds. Just turn your back and walk away. Having a big heart gets you a lot further than worrying about the officials."
Williams said it was a good season for his team.
"We didn't even know if we were going to have a season, but I kept telling them to prepare like we were and they did," Williams said. "I think that helped us. I thought it was a very successful season under the circumstances."
