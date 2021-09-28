WESTERLY — Westerly High boys soccer coach Brian Williams told his team at halftime Tuesday night that it just needed to convert one of its opportunities against winless Mount St. Charles in the second half and more goals would follow.
He was right.
After a scoreless first 40 minutes, the Bulldogs scored four times in the second half and shut out the Mounties, 4-0, in a Division II game.
Tom O'Keefe sparked the Westerly offense with a goal assisted by Liam Cody three minutes into the second half, and, as Williams predicted, the Bulldogs were able to "open up the floodgates."
O'Keefe, Joe Flood and Matt Morrone would each add single goals. O'Keefe, Tyler Rafferty, and Brady Smith had assists.
"We were moving the ball well," Williams said, "and the chances we weren't finishing in the first half we finished in the second half."
Westerly (3-6, 3-4 Division II) outshot Mount St. Charles (0-3-2, 0-3-1), 14-10. The Mounties had the edge in corner kicks, 4-3. Bulldogs goalie John Turano made nine saves.
Westerly next plays at North Smithfield on Friday at 4 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
