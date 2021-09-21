WESTERLY — Mt. Hope scored three goals in the second half to pull away from Westerly High and post 4-0 victory in a Division II boys soccer game Tuesday night.
Westerly goalie Jon Turano finished with 24 saves, including a number of "high-quality ones," according to coach Brian Williams.
Turano made several full diving saves, Williams said.
Mt. Hope moved to 4-1-1, 4-0-1 Division II. Westerly (1-6, 1-3) next travels to Mt. Pleasant on Thursday for a 4:30 p.m. game.
— Keith Kimberlin
