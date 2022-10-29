KATIE PIERCE, Wheeler, Girls Soccer, Junior; Pierce scored three goals in a victory against Ellis Tech. Pierce has scored 10 of the team’s 21 goals this season.

RYAN GRUCZKA, Stonington, Cross County, Senior; Gruczka finished first in the ECC championship meet at Norwich Golf Course. A year ago, Gruczka collapsed in the same meet and struggled to finish the race. He won this year’s race by 12 seconds.

GIA KEEGAN, Westerly, Girls Soccer, Senior; Keegan scored three goals in two Westerly victories. The midfielder has five goals and eight assists this season. Westerly has won eight straight.

SARAH WOJCIK, Chariho, Field Hockey, Junior; Wojcik scored three goals and had an assist in four games for the Chargers. Wojcik is second on the team in goals this season with 12. Chariho is 12-1.

