PAWTUCKET — Tommy Serluca scored a pair of goals and Joe Flood had two assists as Westerly High beat Shea, 4-1, on Saturday to earn a spot in the Division II boys soccer tournament.
Westerly will host Pilgrim in an opening-round game on Monday at a time to be determined.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half. Jovany Santos scored the Bulldogs' first-half goal on a penalty kick.
"The first half was horrible," Westerly coach Brian Williams said. "At halftime, we talked about understanding what was on the line. We saw a better second half with a lots of possession and we moved the ball well."
Brady Smith gave Westerly the lead, scoring from 40 yards out eight minutes into the second half. Dan Intrieri was credited with an assist.
Shea finished the season 0-14, 0-14 Division II. Westerly is 7-5-3, 5-5-4.
— Keith Kimberlin
